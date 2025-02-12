Savor these 18 cozy wine bars across the metro area

Because of its nature, natural wine can be a tricky place to find consistency. What’s in the bottle on day one is not what ends up being poured months later. That’s why it’s key to put your faith in the hands of someone who really knows their stuff. Dan Rice stocks an impressive and ever-changing array of wines that are grown in concert with the land, then made in a way that honors the intention of the vintner. Plus, he and his staff are experts in pairing with food or even just a mood. The kitchen hosts an exciting array of up-and-coming chefs. So, just like what’s in the glass, it’s always evolving, making it an ideal getaway for celebrating new or long-lasting love.