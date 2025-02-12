There’s a reason why wine makes an appearance in just about every great romantic movie. Like the way a baguette tucked into a bag says we’re in Paris, a full glass of wine in a soft restaurant means someone is probably falling in love.
Savor these 18 cozy wine bars across the metro area
Intimacy is built into the DNA of these cozy spaces – all centered around something special in the glass.
In recent years, there has been a new class of wine bars opening up around the Twin Cities and it’s made us fall in love all over again with the intimacy of a cozy space and the expert guidance of someone passionate about seeking out great bottles. And what better time to celebrate all of that than Valentine’s season?
Whether you’re looking for something cozy and close to home or an adventure through a wine list filled with rare gems, these are the wine bars that make a perfect setting for your great romance for the ages.
Acqua
This former-house-turned-restaurant overlooking the shores of White Bear Lake has plenty of nooks for nestling. That includes a quaint eight-seat bar (tip: you can now make reservations for the bar) with a pretty copper countertop and a massive wine rack. With the light bouncing off all of the stemware it practically doubles as a chandelier. The wine list spans the globe geographically while being highly selective, whether it’s from a region in France, Italy, Spain and Argentina — or domestic varieties from wine destinations in California, Willamette Valley in Oregon and Finger Lakes in New York. Wines by the glass range from $11-$25. Order from a menu of pasta, fish, steak or chops, with a notable amount of gluten-free options, at this Italian-Mediterranean north suburban gem.
4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, acqua-restaurants.com
Ambi Wine Bar
Anoka’s twinkle-lit wine bar has a sweet tooth. An extensive dessert list features famed “rumba” cakes from Anoka’s own Truffles & Tortes bakery, and you might find a dessert board of assorted treats, including housemade puppy chow to nibble on with a lemon sorbet-spiked glass of sauvignon blanc (you might giggle while ordering it, but trust us). The savories are just as thoughtful, including a petite charcuterie bowl tailored to solo sippers. And with live music and a killer happy hour ($10 build-your-own flights!), it’s an easy spot to while away an evening.
2015 2nd Av., Anoka, ambiwinebar.com
Bar Brava
Because of its nature, natural wine can be a tricky place to find consistency. What’s in the bottle on day one is not what ends up being poured months later. That’s why it’s key to put your faith in the hands of someone who really knows their stuff. Dan Rice stocks an impressive and ever-changing array of wines that are grown in concert with the land, then made in a way that honors the intention of the vintner. Plus, he and his staff are experts in pairing with food or even just a mood. The kitchen hosts an exciting array of up-and-coming chefs. So, just like what’s in the glass, it’s always evolving, making it an ideal getaway for celebrating new or long-lasting love.
1914 Washington Av. N., Mpls., barbravamn.com
Bojae’s Wine Bar & Bistro
The best seats in the house at this 50th and France staple are all the way in the back, where a cozy, gorgeous modern room with wallpaper adorning puffy pastel peonies lines the walls. It’s the perfect place for a quaint evening while sipping on varietals from France, Spain, Italy, Austria and Argentina ($10-$16 by the glass). While rosés, blancs, zins and cabernets are all represented, you’ll also find more elusive varieties you don’t come across every day — a cortese from Piedmont, orange pet nat from Austria, grego bianco from Ciro, Italy, and an Albarino from Spain on a recent visit. Salads, sandwiches, cheeseboards, flatbreads and knife-and-fork entrees meant to complement the wines are part of the lineup.
4950 France Av. S., Edina, bojaes.com
Domacin
To say that the wine list here is expansive is an understatement. In addition to more than two dozen wines by the glass ($11-$25), an extensive book (more than 20 pages) of wines by the bottle is available for uncorking at this downtown Stillwater spot. To help narrow things down, our favorite quadrant of the menu is the “staff picks” section. The food menu ranges from lighter bites such as cheeseboards, tartare and flatbreads to entrees such as pasta, fish, duck and steak. While in the vicinity, visit Domacin’s adjoining wine shop, where wine bar customers get 20% off a bottle purchase.
102 2nd St. S., Stillwater, domacinwinebar.com
Edelweiss Bakery & Wine Bar
This corner spot on Prior Lake’s main street is a bustling bakery by day and a cozy wine bar — complete with fireplace — at night. The selection rotates seasonally; the current one is small but mighty: five reds, five whites and a couple of bubbles available by the glass (from $10) or bottle ($20-$42), all curated from family-owned wineries across the globe. Beer, specialty wine cocktails and NA beverages are available, too. The indecisive can build flights (four pours for $19), and specials include $50 for a bottle and one of the stellar charcuterie or bruschetta boards on Friday nights. There also are small bites (marinated olives, nuts), and if you’re lucky there will still be sweets in the bakery case for your sweetie.
16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, edelweissbakerypl.square.site
In Vino Veritas
Warm light emanates from the large windows along County Road E, beckoning guests into In Vino Veritas, where there’s a gas fireplace flickering, lounge and long bar for sipping through their selections that range from crowd pleasers like Toad Hollow flights ($20) to higher-end bottles like a Tommassi Amarone Classico ($170). Everything in stock is available by the glass. Wednesdays are a bargain night where bottles are half off. There’s a small-town friendliness, with co-owners Farzana Sharmin and Cory Morrison greeting regulars by name.
1080 County Road E, Shoreview, ivvmn.com
Manger
The wine list inside this Bayport restaurant is stacked with wines that suit every drinker, from casual sipper to the wine fan who can rattle off their favorite family vintners in the rural countryside. Perhaps best of all, this restaurant, which is named for the French word “to eat,” is all about a convivial atmosphere. Take the classic Champagne and French fries combo on the menu. The finest of bubbles prickle across the tongue, heightening the salty potato flavor while washing away the palate for the next bite. It’s a classic food combo for a reason. And is there anything more romantic than sharing a large plate of fries and an evening of deep conversation?
320 5th Av. N., Bayport, mangerrestaurant.com
Milly’s Wine Bar & Bistro
If you think the two-story corner building commands attention, just wait until you step inside. Milly’s is meticulously designed throughout, but the corner table on the upper level, surrounded by windows and the sparkling city lights, is magical. Ditto the exceptional service. Choose your own adventure or let the staff guide you through the lengthy but thoughtfully curated list. Wines created near and far are available by the glass, bottle and preselected flights, which are as delicious as they are amusing, from Barbie Sparkles (a pair of sparkling wines) to Find Ron Burgundy (a pair of reds). Food is no afterthought, with a great variety of boards, flatbreads, soups, salads, sandwiches, small plates and desserts — all designed to pair with the wines, of course — setting the table for a night of romance.
1129 Washington Av. S., Mpls., millysmpls.com
Rhino Wine Bar
Galentine’s Day marks the second anniversary of this fun wine bar in downtown Prior Lake. The selection rotates each month but covers all the bases — sparkling, white, red and rosé — with set prices of $11 a glass, $16 for a flight and $35 a bottle, at least this month; the friendly staff will guide you through the list or pour a sample. Food offerings are limited to light snacks, but you’re welcome to bring in your own food or order from nearby restaurants. Be sure to watch the time: It’s easy to get lost in conversation surrounded by the bold, sexy decor, whether you’re at a cozy table for two or one of the lounging seating areas with friends.
16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, rhinowinebar.com
Sidebar at Surdyk’s
The copper-topped bar glints as people move through the room and the large garage-door windows showcase snowy cityscapes. There really isn’t a bad seat inside this restaurant from the owners of one of the most well-known liquor stores in the Twin Cities. Dating almost back to Prohibition, Surdyk’s has been a trusted source for bottles built for special occasions and gourmet bites to pair with them. The bar is fully stocked, but as might be expected, the wines are the star of the show. Start with something like the Salomon-Undhof Grüner Veltliner with a little juniper and citrus on the nose and a snappy, minerally finish: it’s the perfect winter white for watching the world rush by on Hennepin Avenue.
303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., sidebaratsurdyks.com
Silver Fern
This pretty all-day cafe on East Hennepin doubles as a wine bar, which means delectable housemade pastries are available to pair with your sips. There’s also a charcuterie board if you want to go a more traditional route. Choose flights or pours by the glass. Also, you’re not limited to wine here; our Aperol spritz (also available NA) had us dreaming of summer days, and there’s a list of Pryes Brewing Co. beers as well as nonalcoholic and THC beverages.
114 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., silverfernmpls.com
Small Hours
The music is about as important as the wine at this snug new bar on a northeast Minneapolis corner. At our last visit, Carole King spun on the record player over vintage speakers, and two friends decompressed over a bottle of an unusual Austrian white selected in consultation with co-owner Sarina Garibović. This place was made for conversations that take time: The menu is almost entirely by the bottle, with only one glass option per color. You could make a dinner out of the extensive selection of tinned fish and a green salad.
2201 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., smallhoursmpls.com
Tasting Room
There’s something about the Tasting Room that feels like a well kept secret. The lights are set intentionally low and the space is trim, outfitted like a steampunk romantic with wood tables and metal accented fixtures. But the real draw is the wine. Nico Giraud was born in Bordeaux and grew up in Champagne and Provence and brought his exceptional knowledge in pairing wine with food to restaurants like Vincent and the early days of Meritage. The Tasting Room’s wine list drinks as if these were the bottles plucked from his home cellar to share. Pair with French snacks like escargot or duck rillettes.
1434 W. 31st St., Mpls., thetastingroommpls.com
Terzo
A long wood bar, white brick and soft pendants help create a modern rustic setting when bellying up to the bar or a two-top at this quaint wine bar at 50th and Penn in southwest Minneapolis. The rustic Italian food menu carries over into the extensive wine menu that features vino and sparklers from Italian regions such as Piedmont, Sicily, Tuscany and Campania ($10-$25 a glass). And like the food, which is all about seasonality, expect the wine list to rotate regularly.
2221 W. 50th St., Mpls., terzompls.com
Troubadour
Dim lights, full glasses and the strum of an acoustic guitar, Troubadour is true to its name as a small music venue that also stocks a large selection of wines. When it opened, this was more known as a natural wine bar, but the bottles stocked nowadays are from all different kinds of producers and a wide range of price points. The chalkboard specials offer wine flights that depart from the usual sips: These are four full glasses. Come early and bring a little patience. There’s an impressive number of seats pushed into a small amount of real estate and when the local performers bring a few friends, they fill up quickly.
2827 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., troubadourwinebar.com
The Vine Room
Hopkins’ Mainstreet is teeming with places to grab a drink or a bite on date night. Make the Vine Room one of them. The airy spot has a suburban living room feel, complete with wooden signs sporting cheeky sayings about consumption. (”Ever feel like you’ve had too much wine? Me neither.”) The flights are creative; we had an Armenian white with a sparkle, and a light red pour from an Italian grape that was new to us (Vernatsch). Simple bites such as Castelvetrano olives will tide you over till your next stop.
756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, vineroom.co
Wunder Bar
When the iconic German-style bakery Aki’s BreadHaus moved locations in northeast Minneapolis, it was the perfect opportunity to expand the concept. Now, the bakery is a comfortable cafe by day that turns into a wine bar after 4 p.m. on weekdays, noon on Saturdays. Start with a hard-to-find German white, but stay for the hot food. We loved the flammkuchen, an Alsatian pizza of sorts. and creamy quiche baked right into a pretzel. Classes coming up include a Feb. 25 survey of zinfandel.
