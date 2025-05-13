Readers Write: Boundary Waters mining, affordable housing, Qatar’s gift of a plane

I am from Chicago, a lifelong Catholic and I am not offended by any of it, including the president. Please, readers, lighten up — I fear everyone who cannot get past their anger over Trump being president is going to suffer from anxiety, high blood pressure, ulcers and other maladies for the next four years. This happens every four years — one candidate wins, one loses, half the people are happy and the other half not so much. Relax, let it play out. Take care of yourselves. Pray and ask God and our new pontiff to watch over us. We are in good hands.