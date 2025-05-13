Readers Write: Boundary Waters mining, affordable housing, Qatar’s gift of a plane

•••
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber appears to be on a mission to reverse the moratorium President Joe Biden established that was put in place to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and clear the way for Chilean conglomerate Antofagasta to move forward (expeditiously) with its proposed Twin Metals underground mining of precious metals at the doorstep of the BWCAW (“Stauber sweetens sweetheart mining deal for Chilean firm,” Strib Voices, May 10).
The bill he’s pushing, Section 80131 of the House Natural Resources Committee’s budget reconciliation bill, targets existing BWCAW protections. Apparently, he’s choosing to ignore the track record of Antofagasta as it has left environmental disasters in its wake in past mining operations in South America.
As somebody who grew up taking annual canoe trips in the border lakes, as we called them prior to the establishment of the BWCAW, I am deeply frustrated every time I read about efforts to undermine the protections of such a unique wilderness. For anybody who hasn’t had the opportunity to experience this wilderness firsthand, it’s all about the water and waterways that let the visitor move from lake to lake in a canoe, with endless routes and abundant fishing in a scenic area that offers solitude for those willing to go the extra mile to get away from the crowds.
I have a suggestion for Stauber: Take an extended canoe trip into the BWCAW with family and/or friends, and while you’re there, ask yourself if you’re doing the right thing by risking the area’s future for us and generations to come.
Patrick Bloomfield, Chisholm, Minn.
•••