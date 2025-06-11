The Latest

RandBall: Wolves reportedly shut down Knicks’ attempt to poach Chris Finch

New York’s search to replace Tom Thibodeau was already comical and nonsensical. Now it’s personal, Michael Rand says in his 10 things to know today.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 3:33PM
Karl Anthony Towns was all smiles alongside General Manager Tim Connelly, left, and head coach Chris Finch when they were all together in 2022. (Elizabeth Flores)

When the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau last week even after Thibs led them to their most successful season in a quarter-century, one would have imagined they had a surefire succession plan already in the works.

Right? Hello?

Instead, the past week has revealed that their plan is basically this: Ask a lot of teams about coaches they have no chance of getting, then get systematically turned down in humiliating fashion.

It’s a comical and nonsensical approach. On Tuesday, it became personal when reporting emerged first from Mike Francesa and later from Shams Charania that the Knicks had asked the Wolves permission to talk to head coach Chris Finch.

View post on X

You know, Finch — the Wolves coach that has led the Wolves to back-to-back Western Conference finals, the same round that Thibs led the Knicks to this year in the East.

It’s unclear just how fast the Wolves said “no” or whether any expletives were involved, but obviously that was their answer.

Also getting turned down by the Rockets and Udoka as well as the Mavericks and Jason Kidd — officially with Kidd on Wednesday, even though reporting Tuesday said the Mavs would turn the Knicks down if asked — adds to what is becoming a botched coaching search for the Knicks.

Finch also strikes me as an odd fit for the bright lights of New York, but that’s a distant thought compared to other elements of the news.

It is mind-boggling that the Knicks didn’t have a better plan in place other than “we don’t want Thibs” and it is almost equally baffling that some Wolves fans on social media greeted the news of the Knicks pursuit with a “please take Finch” attitude.

As I talked about on Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, it is one thing to respectfully disagree with some of Finch’s in-game decisions and strategies. That’s fair game, and it’s inevitable with just about any coach— even good ones like Finch.

But to want to move on from the most successful coach in franchise history? No way.

Hiring someone with a better resume than Finch would be extremely difficult.

Just ask the Knicks.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • New Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers (sorry, still getting used to connecting those words) showed up at minicamp Tuesday and had plenty to say. Perhaps the biggest revelation in his session with reporters was personal instead of professional: He got married a couple months ago, though he didn’t reveal any other details about his relationship.
    View post on X
    • If Tuesday was the Twins’ unofficial “first game of the rest of your life (or at least the foreseeable future)” in their reworked starting rotation, it did not inspire confidence. Simeon Woods Richardson, here to replace the injured Zebby Matthews, gave up seven runs in less than five innings of a 16-4 loss. David Festa, who has even bigger cleats to fill for injured ace Pablo Lopez, pitches tonight. He gave up eight runs in 3⅔ in his most recent start.
      • The Twins have lost four of their last five games, and infielder Jonah Bride has pitched in two of them. After a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s blowout loss, he has an ERA of 6. That’s a small sample size, sure, but it’s almost three runs better than actual pitcher Jorge Alcala (8.88 after another rough outing Tuesday).
        • This ESPN piece on second-year quarterbacks has some good depth and it also makes you realize just how little we know about Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy compared to the rest of the highly prized 2024 QB class.
          • Josh Oliver’s very good blocking, Kevin O’Connell’s faith in him and the Vikings’ renewed commitment to running the ball converged with a three-year contract extension Tuesday. A quality blocking tight end is a good thing to have, though one has to wonder if it’s also a position ripe for drafting and developing instead of paying up to $27.5 million over those three years.
            • Brian Flores is happy being the Vikings defensive coordinator. The Vikings should be ecstatic that he is still here given how much impact he has had already.
              • NBA Finals Game 3 is tonight in Indianapolis with the Thunder and Pacers tied 1-1. My take: The Pacers’ Game 1 win was stunning and on brand for them this postseason, but it was also a fluke. Oklahoma City wins this series in no more than six games and quite possibly five.
                • Also on Wednesday’s podcast, Minnesota Star Tribune college football writer Randy Johnson joined me to talk about the impact of the House settlement and recruiting news for P.J. Fleck’s Gophers.
                  • Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III will be my guest on Thursday’s show.
                    about the writer

                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

