RandBall: Wolves reportedly shut down Knicks’ attempt to poach Chris Finch

When the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau last week even after Thibs led them to their most successful season in a quarter-century, one would have imagined they had a surefire succession plan already in the works.
Right? Hello?
Instead, the past week has revealed that their plan is basically this: Ask a lot of teams about coaches they have no chance of getting, then get systematically turned down in humiliating fashion.
It’s a comical and nonsensical approach. On Tuesday, it became personal when reporting emerged first from Mike Francesa and later from Shams Charania that the Knicks had asked the Wolves permission to talk to head coach Chris Finch.
You know, Finch — the Wolves coach that has led the Wolves to back-to-back Western Conference finals, the same round that Thibs led the Knicks to this year in the East.
It’s unclear just how fast the Wolves said “no” or whether any expletives were involved, but obviously that was their answer.
Also getting turned down by the Rockets and Udoka as well as the Mavericks and Jason Kidd — officially with Kidd on Wednesday, even though reporting Tuesday said the Mavs would turn the Knicks down if asked — adds to what is becoming a botched coaching search for the Knicks.
Finch also strikes me as an odd fit for the bright lights of New York, but that’s a distant thought compared to other elements of the news.