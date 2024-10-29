RandBall: Vikings receiver Jordan Addison isn’t producing. Who or what is to blame?

Where Addison can improve: He was great on yards after the catch last season, averaging 1.4 yards above expected according to NFL Next Gen Stats. This year, he’s 0.8 yards below expected on yards after the catch. Addison’s focus has drifted at times this season. He committed two costly pre-snap penalties against the Lions. In the same close loss, he was bullied on the line of scrimmage on a key third down in the fourth quarter and ended up disrupting the throwing lane from Darnold to Jefferson. Gaining strength and getting off the line of scrimmage cleaner will help him get open more quickly.