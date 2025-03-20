Former radio hosts Lori and Julia return, with bonus Lorna Landvik

Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs will reunite next month, for the first time since they ended their popular MyTalk radio program last summer. The friends and, as they often noted on their show, big-time readers will host a two-hour book club event at Nicollet Island Inn’s Afternoon Tea Series. At noon on April 6, they’ll be joined by Lorna Landvik, whose novels include “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” and “Oh My Stars.” (Participants do not need to have read Landvik’s books to attend.)