Former radio hosts Lori and Julia return, with bonus Lorna Landvik

The popular hosts, who retired their show last year, are hosting a bookish tea party.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 9:00PM
Let's Dance Gala emcees, myTalk 107.1's Julia Cobbs and Lori Barghini.
Julia Cobbs and Lori Barghini will host a two-hour book club event on April 6. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lori and Julia are back, sort of.

Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs will reunite next month, for the first time since they ended their popular MyTalk radio program last summer. The friends and, as they often noted on their show, big-time readers will host a two-hour book club event at Nicollet Island Inn’s Afternoon Tea Series. At noon on April 6, they’ll be joined by Lorna Landvik, whose novels include “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” and “Oh My Stars.” (Participants do not need to have read Landvik’s books to attend.)

Tickets, which are $65, get you a four-course tasting menu with tea pairings and lots of talk about books. Reservations can be made at nicolletislandinn.com.

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

