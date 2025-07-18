Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Dr. Frank Wilderson and his life of service in education

... a native of Forest Lake, for everything in general, including early rumors that he’s considering a run for statewide office in Minnesota. But at least he’s helping expand our vocabulary as national political writers seek inventive ways to describe the many ways he’s failing. Maureen Dowd of the New York Times sent me scurrying to Google with this line: “The Pentagon’s puer aeternus, Pete Hegseth, was sitting right beside Trump.” A puer aeternus is an archetype suffering from failure-to-launch syndrome, according to my online research. In case that’s not clear enough, Dowd provided more familiar context, referring to Hegseth as a “perennial screw-up.” Her musings came a week after retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he regretted voting for Hegseth’s confirmation. “With the passing of time, I think it’s clear he’s out of his depth as a manager of a large, complex organization,” Tillis said. To put a final fashion point on this jeer, no one can deny that Hegseth has a knack for virtue signaling as he usually has a U.S. flag pocket square peaking out of his suitcoat pocket — even when it clashes with his tie.