Prison for woman who admitted she was driving, not her twin, when she hit buggy and killed 2 Amish kids

A 37-year-old woman received a four-year term after admitting that she — and not her twin sister — was driving when her SUV struck an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota and killed two of the four children aboard.
Samantha Jo Petersen, of Wabasha, Minn., was sentenced in Fillmore County District Court to four years after pleading guilty to one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, along southbound County Road 1.
Petersen is expected to serve the first 2⅔ years of her term in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The defense said in the plea agreement reached in June that it wanted Petersen to serve one year in jail and then 5⅔ years on probation. Prosecutors asked then for the term that was imposed by Judge Jeremy Clinefelter.
Petersen’s twin, Sarah Beth Petersen of Kellogg, Minn., pleaded guilty in March to two counts of criminal vehicular operation and received four years of supervised probation. She also was given a 90-day term, including 60 days in jail and the balance on supervised release.
The collision southeast of Stewartville killed Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11. Siblings Allan Miller, who was 9 at the time, and Rose Miller, who was 13, survived their injuries.
The four children were riding to school, with Rose holding the reins, a family friend said.
According to the charges against the twins and related court documents: