Not even the biggest deterrent — a lack of snow — can slow Angerman.

"It will be nice to finally have some natural snow on the trails," Angerman said. "The conditions on the courses haven't been great. We haven't been able to have a full practice because the entire course hasn't been covered with snow."

Angerman, a junior, is overcoming that. She has opened the Nordic ski season by winning the first two Twin Cities Conference meets. She most recently won a 13-team meet with a time of 14 minutes, 8 seconds over the 5-kilometer skate course at Theodore Wirth Park.

More important to Angerman, it helped the Millers to the team title ahead of perennial power St. Paul Highland Park, which won the state championship in 2022 and 2020.

"I would like to help our whole team get to state," Angerman said. "I want both our boys and girls teams to have success."

Angerman is seeking her third consecutive appearance at state. She finished ninth in the pursuit with a time of 31 minutes, 35.3 seconds last year. The 2024 Nordic and Alpine skiing state meets are scheduled for Feb. 13-15 at Giants Ridge.

"The state meet is coming up fast," Angerman said. "I need to keep improving my form and endurance, so I'm ready for it."

JAYDEN MOORE

Hopkins • basketball

Moore is doing a little bit of everything for the Royals (10-2), ranked seventh in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. The 5-10 sophomore guard had back-to-back triple-doubles in victories over Benilde-St. Margaret's and Eden Prairie. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Red Knights and 17 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists against the Eagles. He also had 11 steals in the two games.

STELLA STINNETT

Minnetonka • Alpine skiing

The junior posted a winning time of 46.81 seconds, leading the Skippers to the team title in a three-team Lake Conference meet at Buck Hill. Stinnett has moved up the ladder in each of her three seasons at the state meet, finishing eighth last year. She was 27th as a freshman, when the Skippers won the team championship, and 48th as an eighth-grader.

ALEKSI HUSON

Shakopee • hockey

The senior goaltender is one of the reasons Shakopee (12-3-1) has climbed to No. 10 in Let's Play Hockey's Class 2A rankings. He posted back-to-back shutouts, including a 45-save performance in a 2-0 victory over Rosemount. "He gives us confidence and a chance to win every game we play," Sabers coach Calvin Simon said. "Aleksi has been our rock this season. When he's on, he's as good as anyone."

MORGAN STALOCH

Jordan • basketball

Staloch, a 6-0 sophomore guard/forward, scored 30 points in an 85-48 victory over Holy Family, four days after scoring a career-high 32 in an 85-50 triumph over Belle Plaine. She is averaging 21.9 points per game for the Jaguars (11-2), ranked fifth in Class 2A. "Morgan is a force and makes an impact on both ends of the floor," Jordan coach Kyle Johnson said.

LEO EDBLAD

Cambridge-Isanti • wrestling

Edblad, a senior, has been a mainstay in the Bluejackets lineup the past five seasons. Ranked fifth at 121 pounds in Class 3A by The Guillotine, he recently earned his 175th career victory. He was the state tournament runner-up at 113 pounds a year ago and finished third in the weight class in 2022. He is 116-10 over a three-year span.

MAKAYLA MORAN

Apple Valley • hockey

The junior forward netted her fifth hat trick of the season in a 5-2 victory over Prior Lake. She has scored at least one goal in five consecutive games. "Her skill stands out for anyone in the arena to see, but her biggest improvements have come from being coachable, committing to defending and learning how to share the puck," Eagles coach Don Erdall said.

