Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Saints, marking quarterback Joshua Dobbs' first Vikings start. How many will he make for the Vikings this season? How does Nick Mullens factor? What's the outlook with Justin Jefferson returning to practice?
