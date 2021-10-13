The Vikings offense has a clear identity whether running back Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison starts, but there are adjustments to be made both big and small after five games. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense, the left tackle rotation with Rashod Hill and Christian Darrisaw, and more.

