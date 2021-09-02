The loss of tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a knee injury was a tough blow to the Vikings offense. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss a team needing a confidence boost after a winless preseason and a key injury before a meaningful snap was played. We also answer your Vikings questions about the outlook for the season, the kicker, the pass rush, and more.

