The loss of tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a knee injury was a tough blow to the Vikings offense. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss a team needing a confidence boost after a winless preseason and a key injury before a meaningful snap was played. We also answer your Vikings questions about the outlook for the season, the kicker, the pass rush, and more.
