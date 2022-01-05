Are there two coaches approaching the end of their times in Minnesota and Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the second consecutive losing season under coach Mike Zimmer, which can bring about change in the NFL, ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears.
Access Vikings
Podcast: How much do the Vikings need to change?
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the second consecutive losing season under coach Mike Zimmer, which can bring about change in the NFL.
