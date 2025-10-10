Minnesota farmer digitized his old planning system and then turned it into a startup

Farming may seem old-fashioned to many, but that hasn’t been true for years. Tractors steer themselves, software crunches crop data and agriculture now ranks among the most technologically advanced industries.
Yet inside barns and homes, many farmers — especially those running smaller operations — still plan their seasons the old-fashioned way: with notebooks and binders.
Against that backdrop, Glencoe farmer Matthew Fitzgerald wondered if there might be a better way. His solution evolved into a business: Farm Flow, a digital planning platform now being tested by farmers in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Montana.
“The goal of Farm Flow is to help farmers focus on farming and reduce all these stress points: paperwork, labor, inventory tracking,” Fitzgerald said.
As farmers’ finances become more complicated, the software might be coming at the right time. Shrinking margins, rising input costs and labor shortages have many farmers concerned about a looming financial crisis.
From a family farm to a startup idea
Like most farmers, Fitzgerald, 34, spends long days juggling fieldwork with scheduling and paperwork. To keep it all straight, he bought a whiteboard.
By the end of the season, it was covered in magnets and notes that kept the farm on track. “We had our best year ever,” the second-generation grower said.
But staring at that board, he wondered if he could take it digital.