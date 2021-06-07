Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a scathing dissection of the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in Sunday's season-opener.

If you were worried about the Vikings' offensive line, their vibe, their continuity and their depth coming into the season, none of those fears were alleviated in a gamemarred by penalties, big plays allowed on defense and a late fumble by Dalvin Cook. About the best thing that happened was some solid work in the kicking game. After a dismal training camp, the Vikings couldn't just flip a switch. And it as Reusse wondering if the Vikings have simply tuned out their head coach — or of Mike Zimmer's time has merely run its course.

20:00: The Gophers got their first win of the season, but they had to sweat a little in the end. After taking a 21-3 halftime lead against Miami (Ohio), Minnesotahung on for a 31-26 victory. If P.J. Fleck's team is going to compete in the Big Ten West, the defense must show improvement and consistency.

26:00: Reusse temporarily had a case of the Bens, getting Johnson and Simmons confused. But eventually he made his point:He doesn't like Rand's constant stumping for the 76ers' Simmons.

