Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Just cheers — no jeers — as a painful week in Minnesota comes to a close

Cheers to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who stood up for what felt like the entire state when she alone confronted U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, about the pain he had caused with an abominable social media post that sought to blame Walz for the murders. The quiet, respectful approach that Smith took with Lee hearkened to her old nickname, the “Velvet Hammer.” At a time when her colleagues go on TV talk shows with dialed up outrage and anger, Smith appealed one-on-one to Lee’s decency with the hope of enlightening him. By her account, it didn’t work. Lee didn’t apologize. He did, however, eventually remove his disgusting post. Smith’s resolve and dignity were a ray of decency and hope in a dark week. If standing up to bullies were easy, we’d see more of our leaders doing it. Now wouldn’t it be nice if Utah found a well-deserved successor for Lee, someone who comes closer to the humanity of retired U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.