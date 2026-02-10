Burcum: The House betrayed the BWCA. The Senate is next.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
A president who has taken a backhoe to the White House and threatened to strip the Kennedy Center down to its steel skeleton cannot and should not be entrusted with the fate of another irreplaceable national treasure — Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Until this moment, a 20-year-moratorium on copper mining has protected this fragile watery wilderness from falling into the clutches of a presidential administration staffed by science deniers and on the prowl for donations to pay for pet projects like the new White House ballroom. Alarmingly, an upcoming vote in the U.S. Senate could soon overturn the moratorium. Passage would likely fast-track the opening of a Chilean-owned copper mine on the BWCA’s doorstep, leaving some of the world’s cleanest water at risk of destructive downstream pollution.
President Joe Biden’s administration put the moratorium in place in 2023. This move came after the first Trump administration made clear it had the BWCA watershed in its crosshairs. Federal officials at that time halted a key scientific analysis of copper mining’s risk to the BWCA and engaged in dodgy legal maneuverings to move the project forward.
A 2019 Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board special report noted that copper mining, which has never been done in the state, carries more risks than taconite mining, an industry that has operated here for decades. The report, titled “Not This Mine. Not This Location,” noted that these risks are exacerbated by northern Minnesota’s wet and extreme climate compared to the dry conditions where copper and related minerals are typically extracted.
The report did not oppose all copper mining in the state. But it spotlighted the risks from a particular mine proposal, one owned by Chilean mining conglomerate Antofagasta, that is not in the BWCA but would be perched on the shore of a nearby lake draining into its connected waterways. These waters are uniquely vulnerable to pollution because they are so pristine.
Regrettably, the U.S. House passed a measure, H.J. Res. 140, on Jan. 21 that would nullify the moratorium, affecting approximately 225,504 acres of federal forest lands in Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties in northeast Minnesota. The measure’s author is U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber, who serves the state’s Eighth District but never misses a chance to carry water for Antofagasta’s Chilean billionaire owners, the Luksic family.