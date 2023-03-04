The Indiana women's basketball team's resume and regular season title in arguably the best league in college basketball could secure a top seed in the NCAA tournament. But it won't be playing in the Big Ten tournament title game in Minneapolis.

Fourth-seeded Ohio State outscored the top-seeded Hoosiers by 25 points in the second half and forced 18 turnovers for the 79-75 upset win Saturday afternoon at the Target Center.

The Hoosiers (27-3) were cruising with a 23-point lead at the start of the second half, but they were outscored 25-9 in the third quarter to give Ohio State an opportunity to stay in the game late.

Stillwater's Sara Scalia had an impactful first Big Ten tournament game with the Hoosiers with 20 points in Friday's quarterfinals vs. Michigan State. Scalia's 12 points in the second quarter against Ohio State led to a 46-26 halftime advantage, but that would quickly evaporate.

The Buckeyes (25-6) trailed 49-26 following Sydney Parrish's three-pointer to open the second half. They missed their first 10 threes Saturday, but they hit three shots from long distance during a 27-point third quarter.

Ohio State hadn't led since the first quarter when it went up 72-71 with Taylor Mikesell's three-point play off a spinning layup. Taylor Thierry, who finished with 19 points, gave her team a second lead 74-73 with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Mackenzie Holmes gave Indiana a brief advantage, but Ohio State went on top again on Rikki Harris' shot off the glass with 38 seconds to play. Mikesell added 1-of-2 free throws for a 77-75 lead.

Grace Berger had a team-high 20 points, but she missed one of several errant shots down the stretch that kept the Hoosiers from escaping the upset.

In the regular season, the Hoosiers swept the Buckeyes, including an 83-59 in Columbus on Feb. 13.

That blowout loss in front of Ohio State's home crowd last month certainly had to be on the mind of the Buckeyes players in Minneapolis. They outscored Indiana 54-29 in the second half and scored 21 points off turnovers.

Scalia finished with 15 points for the Hoosiers. Her fourth three-pointer of the game followed by Lily Meister's basket plus the foul gave the Hoosiers a 68-58 lead with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. Meister, a Rochester, Minn., native, finished with six points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Hoosiers were tied 12-12 early but finished the first quarter on an 11-0 run. Scalia's pass to Mackenzie Holmes ended with a layup plus the foul for a 23-12 lead to end the quarter.

Cotie McMahon led Ohio State with 28 points vs. Michigan, but she only had seven points on 2-for-6 shooting in the first half. Her second field goal pulled the Buckeyes within 32-20 in the second quarter, but Scalia took the game over with her outside shooting.

The 5-10 senior scored 12 of Indiana's next 14 points, which included attacking the basket to get fouled and convert a three-point play. Scalia ignited the Hoosier crowd after nailing her third shot from beyond the arc to extend the lead to 46-22 in the second quarter.

Ohio State was tied with Michigan 76-76 late in the fourth quarter in Friday night's quarterfinals before the Buckeyes scored five straight points to give themselves a slight cushion in an 81-79 victory. The Wolverines had a chance pull ahead or tie on the final possession, but Ohio State came up with the key defensive stop.

Senior guard Jacy Sheldon missed two months with an undisclosed injury, but she returned to the lineup early last month after averaging 14.2 points earlier this season. Sheldon scored five points in 12 minutes Friday, but her veteran presence made a difference. She had 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench Saturday.