What the Twin Cities can learn from Denver and Detroit

By Allison Kaplan

November 20, 2025 at 12:00PM
Denver's Dairy Block

In recent weeks, Twin Cities business leaders have visited Detroit and Denver on a mission to bring back revitalization ideas for our downtowns. The biggest takeaways? We need more lights, color and optimism.

City reps from Detroit wondered why the Minnesotans were there.

“They see Minneapolis-St. Paul as the winner,” said B. Kyle, president and CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber, who led the Detroit InterCity Leadership Visit along with Mike Logan, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber. “We are objectively performing better than them on most things,” Kyle said, citing crime, employment and median income. “We are our own harshest critics.”

But Detroit has us beat on momentum and good vibes, and that seems to be just the kick in the pants Twin Cities boosters needed. “There’s an ‘us against the world’ mentality” in Detroit, Kyle said. (Being the largest American city ever to declare bankruptcy will do that.) “They talked about recognizing [that] no one was coming to save them. They had to invest in themselves.”

The Minnesota contingent returned from Detroit committed to improving how we collectively speak about opportunities rather than challenges in our region. That, and a billionaire booster like Detroit’s Dan Gilbert could do a lot to help Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Meanwhile in Denver, Dario Anselmo led a Minneapolis Renaissance Coalition tour, from the RiNo Art District to 16th Street Mall, a milelong tourist destination in the heart of the city that is what Nicollet Mall used to be — scratch that, thinking positively — what Nicollet Mall could be again.

Anselmo, a former state representative who also owned the Fine Line Music Café, pointed to Denver’s pro-business mindset as a key differentiator from Minneapolis. There are fewer redevelopment hurdles in Denver, he said, and more tax credits.

Deanne Erpelding, managing director of Gensler’s Minneapolis office, echoed that takeaway on the effectiveness of Denver’s public-private partnership. She pointed to the Mile High City’s Dairy Block for its cohesiveness, from activated alleyways to consistent design aesthetics of the retail shops and restaurants. “The common thread is a strong brand story,” Erpelding said.

Speaking of, the Minneapolis City Council will vote today on a sign code amendment that could light up downtown. It’s meant to eliminate restrictions on the size and placement of signs businesses can display and allow for painted walls and signs.

“Something that really stands out in Denver is the color,” Anselmo said, noting illuminated building signs add energy and enhance safety, as well as murals that become attractions. Yes, we have Bob Dylan and Prince building art, but this group wants to see more — in alleys, entire districts and especially on parking ramps. “Downtown Denver has half as many residents as Minneapolis, but it looks more interesting and fun at night,” Anselmo said. “We need more color and creativity.”

If the amendment passes (and it seems likely), city spokesperson Jess Olstad said we could soon see more painted wall signs and digital signs on buildings, skyways and even along walls that don’t face the streets.

Innovation

Talk about a room of power players: I was invited to lunch last week with the MN Investors Network, a group of around 50 investment firms — venture capital, corporate venture and angel investment — that collectively manage more than $7.2 billion in venture capital assets — a conservative estimate, according to Greater MSP, which manages the group. Here are a few highlights from Greater MSP’s most recent survey of the MN Investors Network members.

  • Minnesota’s investment community is young — most of the firms surveyed began venture investing within the past decade; a third have been investing for five years or less.
    • Roughly a third of the firms focus on Minnesota and Midwest-based investments while the other two-thirds are more broadly focused around the country or world.
      • The top area of investment in 2025 is AI, with more than half the firms getting into it. That’s followed closely by health tech (49%), software (44%), fintech (41%) and e-commerce (38%)

        Exec moves

        Erika Nelson, chief of staff, Minnesota Business Partnership

        Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s former state director Erika Nelson was just named chief of staff for the Minnesota Business Partnership, a new role for the nonpartisan organization, which represents around 100 of Minnesota’s largest employers. “Erika’s extensive experience in government affairs, operations and stakeholder engagement makes her an ideal fit for this critical leadership role,” said Kurt Zellers, CEO of the Minnesota Business Partnership.

        As Klobuchar’s state director, Nelson visited all 87 counties every year, and said she’ll bring that statewide focus to MBP, along with an understanding of how work gets done, from federal to state to city. “Everybody needs to work together to do what’s best for Minnesota business.”

        In the news

        Give it up: Today is Give to the Max Day, an annual campaign that was launched 17 years ago by GiveMN.org and has grown into a national model for charitable giving across the country. Last year donors raised $37.1 million for 6,556 Minnesota nonprofits and schools. Priorities this year include hunger relief, the environment, and children and families, GiveMN CEO and executive director Jenna Ray told MSPBJ.

        Health care deserts: Today is also “National Rural Health Day,” and Omcare founder and CEO Lisa Lanvin plans to spend it in Lanesboro with Mayor Alicia Pearson as well as reps from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and PharMerica to kick off the Rural Health Innovation Initiative. The 12-month pilot study of virtual-first care will utilize Omcare’s Home Health Hub, a remote medication management and telehealth system.

        Medtronic momentum: Medtronic beat Wall Street expectations for its most recent quarter, announcing better-than-expected revenue growth, which drove shares above $100 on Tuesday for the first time in years, my colleague Victor Stefanescu reports.

        Can AI fix Target? A partnership with OpenAI to expand online shopping options is one of the new measures Target announced this week in response to another disappointing quarter. Target will also spend an additional $1 billion next year to revamp merchandise and improve stores, Strib retail reporter Carson Hartzog reports.

        Run for the border … of Ramsey: Does Minnesota need another Taco Bell? Aaron Engler says yes. The president and CEO of Border Foods cut the ribbon yesterday on his 100th Taco Bell franchise in Minnesota, located in Ramsey. New Hope-based Border Foods is one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the country with 254 locations in the Upper Midwest.

        Allison Kaplan

        Allison Kaplan is Director of Innovation and Engagement for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

