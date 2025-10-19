No permit, but some Duluth dwellings advertise vacation rentals anyway

DULUTH – Steve Pitschka and his wife were among the first to offer short-term vacation rentals in the beach-lined Park Point neighborhood where they live.
For each of their four rentals, they’ve dutifully applied for and won some of the limited number of city short-term rental licenses for residential properties, paying thousands in fees and keeping up with costly code inspections.
But they’ve found that increasingly, they are competing with scofflaws for rental business — property owners who “just put the shingle out” and ignore the city’s process.
“We are rule followers,” Pitschka said. “And it will probably force us out of business.”
The proliferation of unlicensed rentals and the sheer number of Airbnbs and VRBO-style rentals across Duluth has led the city to re-examine its vacation rental rules.
The review is happening while the city confronts a persistent housing crunch worsened by the vacation rental boom. The city’s latest housing study shows record high home prices and a paucity of homes for sale.
But the number of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods has nearly doubled in the last three years, with the city allowing more licenses as housing is built.
About 180 permits are in effect citywide through August, including some for commercial properties, which are not limited. But several hundred more properties can be found for rent in Duluth online.