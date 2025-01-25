And now, as the football world huddles for Sunday’s conference title games, the gridiron gods seem poised to present to us the next huge step in this emphatic exorcism of the Snyder Era. The sixth-seeded and red-hot Commanders are one more road upset at pass-challenged Philadelphia from sweeping the NFC’s top three seeds and reaching Super Bowl LIX in what would be one of the most unlikely rags-to-riches stories in NFL history.