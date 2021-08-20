Developers of the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis plan to announce the historic redevelopment's new financing partnership Friday afternoon, days before a key lender had wanted to auction off its ownership stake before being stopped by a local judge.

Ownership of the iconic Nicollet Mall property has been mired in a contentious legal battle between the developer and current owner 601 Minnesota, an affiliate of New York-based 601w Cos., and hedge fund lender Monarch Alternative Capital.

Monarch Alternative purchased the original $78 million mezzanine loan from another investor in February, and wanted to sell its ownership interests.

The Dayton's Project, named after the beloved Dayton's department store that used to occupy the historic building, has faced a series of setbacks.

The $350 million redevelopment was mostly complete by February 2020, but the building didn't reopen its skyway level until last September as leasing of the mostly vacant 1.2 million-square-foot former department store came to a standstill as the coronavirus pandemic emptied downtown office buildings.

Earlier this year, developers announced that its first office tenant, accounting firm Ernst & Young, would move 800 employees to the building this fall when the property will be fully opened to the public.

During the summer, Monarch claimed the loan was in default because 601 had failed to lease 20% of the building to office tenants, as had been outlined in the original loan documents. Monarch said 601 also owed $6.6 million in penalties along with $2 million in monthly building expenses plus monthly mortgage interest.

Monarch began to advertise an Aug. 23 auction with the pledged collateral on the mezzanine loan being 601W's ownership stake.

The owners, 601 Minnesota, meanwhile, accused Monarch of a "loan-to-own" scheme. They cited the pandemic as the reason for the leasing slowdown as many downtown office workers continue to work from home. Additionally, 601 said that riots following the police killing of George Floyd had led owners to keep the property boarded up for weeks and unattractive to tenants.

The 601 sued Monarch in June, and a month later requested that a Hennepin County District judge issue a temporary restraining order to hold off the auction, which was granted last week.

The 601 has said it needed extra time to finalize a $250 million in new financing with Winthrop Strategic Real Estate and the Fortress Investment Group. The funds were said to be used to pay Monarch and the primary mortgage holder, J.P. Morgan.

More details are expected to be given at a noon news conference at the building.