The Tampa Bay Rays have taken control of the American League East, leading the Red Sox by five and the Yankees by seven, as they face the Twins tonight (7:10, BSN) at Target Field.

The Rays traded for Twins DH Nelson Cruz on July 22, giving up minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, and also getting minor league catcher Calvin Faucher.

Cruz is hitting .188 with the Rays, but has four homers and 10 RBI. He's part of a powerful lineup where leadoff man Brandon Lowe had 26 homers and No. 9 hitter Mike Zunino has 23.

Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83 ERA) starts for the Twins against lefty Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.75).

RAYS LINEUP

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Wander Franco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Joey Wendle, 3B

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Manuel Margot, RF

Mike Zunino, C

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Brent Rooker, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Mitch Garver, DH

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS