If you're looking for a home or small business security system, the Ezviz C4W is a good value ($80, ezvizlife.com) and loaded with features.

Dust- and moisture-resistant, it's ideal for outdoor ceilings or walls. Setup is user-friendly, working with the companion Ezviz app (iOS and Android). It must be connected to AC power (adapter included), so keep that in mind when choosing a location, along with the reach of your existing 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. The camera has dual antennas for a stable Wi-Fi connection.

A 2.8mm wide-angle lens can be controlled with the app for panning, zooming up to 8x, and taking still images. Video recordings are done in 1080p full-HD resolution. Recordings can be stored on microSD memory cards (not included) up to 256GB. A paid subscription for encrypted CloudPlay Services is available.

Once it's set up, the camera can be viewed and controlled worldwide. This includes live view, two-way audio, controlling the built-in light, setting up alerts, a siren alarm, and viewing recorded content. Specific motion-detection areas can be set up along with sensitivity.

When someone enters the zone, the camera can be set to play sounds and flash the light along with sending a smartphone notification for instant viewing. Tested in a typical backyard with minimal lighting, night vision worked well. The C4W night vision system is rated to capture images up to 98 feet away.