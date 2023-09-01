Natalie Darwitz has been named general manager of Minnesota's franchise in the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), and the former Gophers star got a nice welcome gift when her team was awarded the first pick in the league's inaugural draft.

The PWHL announced GMs for all six of its teams Friday, three days after the league officially launched. It also revealed the results of the lottery for its Sept. 18 draft. Minnesota will choose first in the 15-round draft, followed by Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal.

The draft will use a "snake'' format, with the order reversing after each round. No trading of draft picks will be allowed through the 2023-24 season.

Darwitz will get to work immediately. The PWHL's 10-day free-agency period begins Friday at noon, when each team can sign as many as three free agents.

The PWHL plans a 24-game schedule in its first season, beginning in January. Teams' names and the arenas where they will play have not been announced yet.

Other GMs named Friday are Danielle Marmer (Boston), Daniele Sauvageau (Montreal), Pascal Daoust (New York), Michael Hirshfeld (Ottawa) and Gina Kingsbury (Toronto).

Darwitz had been associate head coach for Gophers women's hockey for the past two seasons, leaving the team in June and becoming head coach of the girls' team at Hill-Murray High School. The Eagan native also coached the women's team at Hamline University, leading the Pipers to two Division III Frozen Four appearances.

As a player, Darwitz won two NCAA championships with the Gophers and played in three Olympics.