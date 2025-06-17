Meet Soren Swenson of Mounds View, the All-Minnesota Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Soren Swenson had lost a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinals of the team portion of the Class 2A boys tennis state tournament.
It was his first and only loss of the season. The Mustangs took third place as a team.
A few days later, Swenson faced the same opponent — Aaron Beduhn, a Wayzata senior and the 2024 individual singles bracket runner-up — and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to capture his first individual state title.
“It feels so great,” Swenson said. “Best year by far. So happy for my team and me. This is just insane. Great season.”
Swenson, the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Boys Tennis Player of the Year, has a variety of tools to use in his game, according to his coach Scott Sundstrom. In the singles championship match, Sundstrom could see Swenson thinking about how to approach the points, with a return through the middle of the court instead of going for a big shot near the sideline.
“Having clarity is something I think that he’s gotten a lot better at in terms of ‘this is my game plan, this is how I want to play against top players,’ and so I think that’s the biggest piece that I’ve seen in his maturity,” Sundstrom said.
Swenson said he improved on a couple of things throughout the season. The first? Consistency.
“The second one is pretty specific,” Swenson said. “It’s a shorter forehand off slices or a forehand where I’m approaching the ball and coming to the net.”