State Auditor Julie Blaha: Let’s clear things up on Minnesota fraud

It’s time to get our heads in the game about fraud.
Elected officials and the media are right to sound the alarm — but the conversation is in danger of veering off track.
There are good ideas on the table, but the public debate has gotten confusing partly because we’re using the same terms for very different things.
Let’s start with a shared understanding of how oversight in government works.
I think of it like a hockey game — with fewer lost teeth. We have referees, coaches and players, and each has a unique, essential role.
Auditors like those in my office and the legislative auditor’s, the FBI and federal inspectors general are the referees. They’re independent, standing outside the entities they examine. They can call out issues and promote best practices, but to maintain their independence they can’t make or implement day-to-day decisions. The bills moving through the Legislature envision inspectors general in this “referee” role.