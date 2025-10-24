State Auditor Julie Blaha: Let’s clear things up on Minnesota fraud

Internal auditors, agency inspectors general and consultants act more like coaches. They’re inside the organization helping implement best practices and fix problems identified by the refs. While they do have a level of independence, it’s different from that of a ref because they are employees of the organization they audit. Also, unlike a ref, their engagement is more focused on an individual entity. The difference in independence is made up for in nimbleness. The governor’s inspectors general proposal fits in this category.