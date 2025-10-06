Judge jails Feeding Our Future defendant accused of trying to pressure witness from testifying

Mohamud is charged with seven counts ranging from wire fraud to money laundering in the $250 million fraud case that’s racked up 75 defendants to date. The web of suspects is charged with defrauding a federal child nutrition program by pretending to feed swaths of hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic but instead using the money for lavish personal purchases. The head of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future at the heart of the scheme, Aimee Bock, was convicted in March for her crimes.