Twin Cities

Latest filings in Feeding Our Future case reveal more allegations of witness intimidation

A man slated to go on trial in weeks in the case now faces charges of witness tampering in addition to seven counts related to fraud.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 2:56AM
The office of Feeding Our Future in St. Anthony in January 2022, a week after an FBI raid. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man scheduled to go on trial soon in the federal Feeding Our Future fraud case faces allegations of tampering with a witness expected to testify against him, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors on late Wednesday asked U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel to detain and jail Abdiwahab Mohamud ahead of his trial, set to begin in two weeks, over allegations he pressured a witness not to take the stand.

Mohamud is charged with seven counts, ranging from wire fraud to money laundering, for his alleged role in the $250 million fraud scheme that’s come to be known as the Feeding Our Future prosecution, named after the nonprofit at the center of the case.

Seventy-five defendants have been accused of defrauding the federal child nutrition program, intended to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic, to make luxury purchases.

Seven of Mohamud’s co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the fraud before going to trial. In their request to the judge to jail him, federal prosecutors said Mohamud strongly urged one of those defendants not to testify against him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that one of the witnesses in the forthcoming trial told prosecutors that Mohamud twice pressured them during in-person meetings not to testify, calling them a “snitch” and criticizing them for taking a plea deal. The witness told the government that Mohamud ended the meetings by making them promise to not testify.

The witness agreed, and later told federal prosecutors they did not want to testify because of the confrontation.

“His conduct constitutes an assault on the integrity of these proceedings,” prosecutors said in court records, noting Mohamud’s conditions for pretrial release barred him from contacting his co-conspirators.

The Minnesota Star Tribune left messages for Mohamud’s attorney on Wednesday night.

Witness-tampering allegations rocked another trial in the sprawling fraud case earlier this year, leading to beefed-up security measures. During the trial of Salim Said, federal prosecutors alleged that another Feeding Our Future suspect scheduled to go on trial months later tried to convince one of his co-conspirators to go into the courthouse bathroom for an inappropriate conversation.

In a widely publicized incident, the first Feeding Our Future trial last year ended not only with a jury convicting five of the seven defendants but also with the attempted bribing of a juror. The juror was excused from court duty after she reported that a person showed up at her home with a bag of $120,000 in cash, and that the person told one of her relatives she would get more money if she voted to acquit.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

Latest filings in Feeding Our Future case reveal more allegations of witness intimidation

card image
Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A man slated to go on trial in weeks in the case now faces charges of witness tampering in addition to seven counts related to fraud.

St. Paul

Suspect in August fatal shooting in St. Paul was on pretrial release

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man, 22, who posed as White Bear Lake student possibly committed crimes against minors, police say

card image