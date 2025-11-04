Minnesota’s UnitedHealth closes 16 clinics, lays off 572 in N.J.

Eden Prairie’s UnitedHealth Group is closing 16 clinics and laying off hundreds in its fast-growing Optum Health business, which has grown to become a major provider of medical care.
The closures include five clinics and a lab in New Jersey, where the company recently disclosed job cuts affecting 572 workers. The health care giant also confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune clinic closures in Arkansas and Texas as it pushes to control costs and refocus strategy.
Last month, company chief executive Stephen Hemsley told investors that UnitedHealth remains committed to the clinic business, but likely would cut operations in a few geographic markets.
“We are consolidating locations and completing plans addressing the geographic markets in which we will serve patients, all intended to operationally advance and scale the leading value-based clinical care business of Optum Health,” Hemsley told investors.
The pullbacks continue a recent trend of relatively small retreats at UnitedHealth Group, Minnesota’s largest company, which had a largely unblemished track record of profitable growth for investors until this year. The company’s UnitedHealthcare division is the nation’s largest health insurance company.
In February, UnitedHealth Group started offering buyouts to a number of workers without saying how many jobs it was targeting overall. The company also confirmed in January it had significantly scaled back its MedExpress urgent care business.
Last year, Optum announced it was eliminating more than 800 jobs across New Jersey, California and Ohio.
Over the past decade, Optum Health has acquired outpatient health care providers in a number of states, building a division that employs or affiliates with some 85,000 doctors across the U.S.