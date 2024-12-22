Wild go through a Winnipeg wringer, falling 5-0 to the Jets

Then during the second, the Jets punished Wallstedt for whacking the puck over the boards when former Minnesota Duluth defenseman and Hermantown native Neal Pionk walked into a one-timer only 14 seconds into the delay-of-game penalty; Winnipeg and its NHL-leading power play finished 2-for-5, while the Wild blanked on four tries after going 0-for-5 Friday night vs. Utah. They have just two power-play goals over their past seven games.