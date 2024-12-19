Adversity is nothing new for the Wild, but this latest test is.
Wild lose to Panthers 6-1 as Marc-Andre Fleury struggles in goal
Marc-Andre Fleury gave up six goals - two to Matthew Tkachuk - on 34 shots as the Wild laid an egg at home vs. the defending Stanley Cup champions.
After dominating the Panthers earlier in the season, the Wild were trounced 6-1 on Wednesday night in the rematch at Xcel Energy Center while missing five regulars to injury to lose consecutive games in regulation for the first time.
Overall, the Wild have dropped three out of their last four games and four of their past six.
Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk capitalized twice in the second period, including on the power play, to extend an uphill climb for the Wild littered with overturned goals, tough breaks and questionable calls.
Trailing only 2-1 once a successful challenge called back an Aleksander Barkov goal for being scored after the Panthers were off-side, the Wild couldn’t close the gap and instead had their deficit doubled for good when Tkachuk whacked in a deflected puck off Barkov with 4 minutes, 32 seconds to go in the second period.
Tkachuk collided with Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the aftermath, teeing off a shoving match that led to Tkachuk and Ryan Hartman getting penalized for roughing.
After he exited the penalty box, Tkachuk widened Florida’s lead on its lone power play at 18:54, burying a loose puck in front.
A Niko Mikkola wind-up that slipped through Fleury at 11:10 of the third and Eetu Luostarinen shot off a puck that hit Brock Faber up high with 30 seconds left capped off the rout.
Fleury, who was starting in place of No.1 Filip Gustavsson as Gustavsson deals with a lower-body injury, finished with 28 saves in his 1,004th start that passed Patrick Roy for third all-time. Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 after the Wild chased him from the game in their previous two matchups – including the Wild’s 5-1 victory on Oct. 22.
But Gustavsson wasn’t the only player key to that result that was absent for Round 2.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Jake Middleton, Yakov Trenin and Jakub Lauko are also hurt, and the Wild’s patchwork lineup lacked the execution that allowed them to crush the Panthers early in the season.
Just 3:48 into the first period, Aaron Ekblad drained a shot from the right side during a scrambly start by the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov appeared to answer back on a tip, but Florida challenged for goalie interference and the goal was disallowed because Marco Rossi bumped into Bobrovsky prior to Kaprizov’s redirect — what would have been his 23rd goal to tie the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.
After a lengthy video review, the NHL situation room determined Rossi affected Bobrovsky’s ability to play their position despite Bobrovsky resetting after the collision and awkwardly jumping in reaction to Kaprizov’s redirect.
Rossi made up for the play, delivering the tying goal on the power play (1-for-2) with 3:49 remaining in the first when he picked up the puck in front and backhanded it by Bobrovsky for his 12th goal and ninth point over his last 10 games.
But Florida quickly reclaimed momentum: After an outlet pass was bobbled by the Wild’s Ben Jones, the Panthers went the other way and Mackie Samoskevich converted off the rush with 1:46 left in the first period.
Still, after the Wild’s third successful challenge in three tries, they were only one shot away from pulling even.
But Tkachuk’s first of two goals was a gut-punch, and the Wild didn’t catch any favorable bounces. An elbow from Ekblad on Kaprizov went uncalled, and a slash by Matt Boldy against A.J. Greer sent Greer’s stick flying for a can’t-miss penalty that Tkachuk used to pad Florida’s advantage.
