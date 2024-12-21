Wild’s slippage continues against Utah with third loss in a row

Faber left during the last minute of the 6-1 romp by the Panthers on Wednesday after taking a shot to the right side of his neck. After struggling to breathe initially, the defenseman went to a hospital to make sure the swelling wouldn’t progress to the point where he couldn’t breathe. Faber said he’s on medication, and his voice — which sounds raspy — has improved; it’s like he has strep throat (minus the chills, he noted).