Wes Walz found a video replay recently of the Wild’s stunning upset of the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the 2003 playoffs. One specific moment in that game has remained in his mind’s eye all these years later.
Andrew Brunette’s overtime winner? Yes, of course, but something else, too. Walz can’t forget what tough guy teammate Matt Johnson did earlier in the game.
Johnson dived onto the ice headfirst to block a slap shot. The puck ricocheted off his helmet.
The play happened right in front of Walz on the bench.
“We were like, I cannot believe what I just saw,” Walz recalled this past week. “It didn’t really surprise us though.”
This is just what hockey players do, especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They throw their bodies in front of pucks traveling at a high rate of speed, knowing the pain that comes with it is worth the investment to prevent a goal.
“These guys are brave, and they’re committed to it, and that’s what it takes to win,” Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. “You have to do it.”
The long grind in pursuit of the Stanley Cup begins this weekend. The willingness to play while dealing with an assortment of injuries is part of hockey’s fabric. Broken bones and torn ligaments become a badge of honor.