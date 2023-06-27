The Wild have the 21st pick in the first round of the NHL draft on Wednesday in Nashville. Here are five players who they might consider at that spot. TV coverage of the draft begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the first round on ESPN and ESPN+. Rounds 2 through 7 start at 10 a.m. Thursday on the NHL Network and ESPN+.

Daniil But, left wing, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

At 6-5, But offers a unique combination of size and skill. A playmaker and a scorer, he produced at a point-per-game clip last season.

Samuel Honzek, left wing, Vancouver (Western Hockey League)

Honzek made a smooth transition from his native Slovakia to the WHL. Not only did he eclipse 20 goals and total more than 50 points in 43 games, but Honzek handled all situations for Vancouver.

Calum Ritchie, center, Oshawa (Ontario Hockey League)

Despite dealing with a season-long shoulder injury, Ritchie was still a key player. Noteworthy is his vision.

Eduard Sale, left wing, Brno (Czechia)

The fourth-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting, Sale is a slick skater and effective passer. His transition play is impressive.

Otto Stenberg, center, Frolunda Jr. (Sweden)

Elusive and quick, Stenberg is strong on the puck. He captained Sweden at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship where he led the team in scoring.