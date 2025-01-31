Wild’s secret to success might have less to do with travel and more to do with good conversation

“You know when it’s a bad goal and when it’s just NHL players doing NHL things,” said Gustavsson, whose .914 save percentage is still in the top 10 in the league. “Sometimes bounces are not with you, and sometimes you make that extra save and that gives you confidence for the team to keep pushing and maybe find the equalizer or the go-ahead goal. So, that’s what we didn’t have, and some games ran away from us.”