Wild endure another chilly time on home ice, lose 5-4 to Calgary Flames

Not only are the Wild returning to their refuge on the road for their next five games, beginning Sunday at Chicago, but they have a bigger fire to put out: They’re slipping, having lost five of their past six games after the Flames extinguished their last-ditch rally 5-4 Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, and they are in jeopardy of falling out of the top three in the Central Division for the first time since they were a mere five games into the season.