Even their 3-1 turnaround on Monday at Colorado came after the Wild were thumped 6-2 at Nashville last Saturday during another porous performance in their own end. But the step backward they took vs. Utah was still surprising — considering leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon were back in action from lengthy injury absences and because the Wild had defended so meticulously to upstage the Avalanche.