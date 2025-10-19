Vikings

Takeaways: Jalen Hurts’ big plays, Carson Wentz’s mistakes sink Vikings in 28-22 loss

The Vikings had multiple chances to pull ahead of the defending Super Bowl champions, but the Eagles prevailed because of turnovers and clutch third-down plays.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2025 at 8:39PM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) chases down a fumble in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings, returning home after their two-game international trip and their bye week, have a losing record at U.S. Bank Stadium this year. They will have to handle two difficult road games before they get another chance to turn things around at home.

They lost to the Eagles 28-22 on Sunday in a game they never led but had multiple chances to pull ahead of the defending Super Bowl champions. Instead, the Eagles, who had lost two in a row coming into the day, beat the Vikings because of turnovers and big third-down plays.

Carson Wentz finished 26-of-42 for 313 yards while throwing two interceptions, including a first-half throw over the middle that Jalyx Hunt intercepted and returned for a touchdown as Jalen Carter drilled Wentz after beating center Blake Brandel with a swim move.

The Vikings gained at least 46 yards on five of their last six drives, but only one of those drives resulted in a touchdown, while the Eagles scored four touchdowns as Jalen Hurts finished with a perfect passer rating. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three scores. With 1:45 left, he sealed the game by hitting A.J. Brown for a 45-yard gain on a third-and-9 in the fourth quarter, after Brown faked inside to get Isaiah Rodgers (who was anticipating a throw at the sticks) to bite.

Why it happened

The Vikings gave up 27 net yards on Philadelphia’s next four possessions after a game-opening touchdown drive, and they held Saquon Barkley to 46 yards on his first 15 carries. But too many times, Hurts killed the Vikings for big gains on extended plays where he found a receiver after holding the ball. He had two strikes for third-and-long conversions in the fourth quarter, and completed 18 of his first 21 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings also settled for field goals four times after reaching the red zone, including their first drive of the game when an errant Blake Brandel snap forced Carson Wentz to chase the ball down at the Eagles 41.

What it means

The Vikings fell back to 3-3 and lost for the second time this season at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game that appeared there for the taking several times. Their red-zone issues and Wentz’s two interceptions will sting after this one, as they missed a chance to get to 4-2 while handing a third consecutive loss to a team they might be battling for playoff positioning.

Play of the game

The Eagles hadn’t found success in play action under center all season, but they got their biggest play of the day when Hurts lined up under center and threw deep for Devonta Smith off a play fake, throwing a 79-yard touchdown to the receiver as he beat Rodgers off a double move. The score made it 21-9 Eagles in the third quarter.

Turning point

With the Vikings down two points in the fourth quarter and U.S. Bank Stadium at full volume while the Eagles faced a third-and-13, Hurts avoided pressure from Dallas Turner and scrambled to his left, finding A.J. Brown for a first down. He ended the drive with a 21-yard throw to Smith in the middle of the Vikings zone coverage, and a 26-yard strike for a touchdown to Smith against Byron Murphy.

Up next

at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m. Thursday (Amazon Prime)

Much like they did last year, the Vikings (3-3) will face a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game on the West Coast four days after a physical home matchup. They will fly to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 4-2 ahead of their Sunday late afternoon game against the 5-1 Colts.

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

