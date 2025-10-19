Takeaways: Jalen Hurts’ big plays, Carson Wentz’s mistakes sink Vikings in 28-22 loss

The Vikings gave up 27 net yards on Philadelphia’s next four possessions after a game-opening touchdown drive, and they held Saquon Barkley to 46 yards on his first 15 carries. But too many times, Hurts killed the Vikings for big gains on extended plays where he found a receiver after holding the ball. He had two strikes for third-and-long conversions in the fourth quarter, and completed 18 of his first 21 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings also settled for field goals four times after reaching the red zone, including their first drive of the game when an errant Blake Brandel snap forced Carson Wentz to chase the ball down at the Eagles 41.