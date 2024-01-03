The Vikings are turning back to quarterback Nick Mullens for Sunday's regular season finale against the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Wednesday.

Mullens will make his third start for the Vikings — his second against the Lions after throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in a Dec. 24 loss. Those interceptions weighed heavily in the Vikings' one-score loss and led to switch from Mullens to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall as the starter for Sunday's loss to the Packers. Mullens replaced Hall after halftime.

"Nick has been very effective moving the team," O'Connell said Wednesday. "We've been very explosive as an offense when he's been in there. Nick knows the one area that we must focus on is possession of the football and not giving the football away."

O'Connell noted Mullens' experience in the playbook. He's been on the team for 16 months compared to Joshua Dobbs' two months in Minnesota. The Vikings coach declined to say which quarterback will be the No. 2 in Detroit, saying they're "working through that."

"[Mullens] has got a lot of reps logged as our backup over the last two years," O'Connell said. "Really every game he's started, we're very competitive all the way down to the end. You look back on those two, three, four plays here and there that if we can just maintain possession of the football, what would that mean?"