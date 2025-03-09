Bridgewater was in the third year of his rookie contract, which still afforded the Vikings up to three seasons of team control before they’d have to make a decision on the young quarterback’s future. Five days after Bridgewater dislocated his knee and tore several ligaments, the Vikings traded a first- and fourth-round pick to the Eagles for Sam Bradford, absorbing $25 million of salary over two years for a quarterback they believed could keep them in Super Bowl contention. The Vikings fell to 8-8 after a 5-0 start that year, and a degenerative knee limited Bradford to six quarters the next season. But the Vikings went 13-3 with Case Keenum leading them to the NFC Championship game, and entered the 2018 offseason again believing they were a QB upgrade away from the Super Bowl.