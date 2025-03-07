Ben Goessling: The Vikings seem set to make upgrades at guard a big priority, and with the Chiefs placing the franchise tag on Smith, Fries could be one of the best options on the market. He turns 27 next month, gives the Vikings the size (6-6, 305 pounds) they’d want on the line and improved each year of his rookie deal with the Colts. He was having the best season of his career before a right tibia fracture ended his season in Week 5. The injury is one of the big questions for Fries, and it will be interesting to see what effect it has on his market. But the Vikings haven’t shied away from players with previous injuries, believing their medical staff can make a difference in helping players come back strong. Fries was a tackle at Penn State, and his size and arm length help him as a pass protector at guard. He’s played on the right side in the NFL; he could join the Vikings' offensive line next to Brian O’Neill, who’s played next to seven different starting right guards in as many years with the Vikings.