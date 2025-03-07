The Vikings have a run game problem to fix that starts with attaining more power on the interior of the offensive line.
NFL free agency preview: How the Vikings should fill their biggest needs on offense
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have talked since season’s end about bolstering the interior offensive line. Who could they target in free agency to do that?
The position is one head coach Kevin O’Connell said would need to be addressed in the offseason as immediately as his postgame news conference following the wild-card loss to the Rams in January.
“For me, it’s the foundation of the interior of the pocket that we’re going to have to take a long look at,” O’Connell said that night after quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked nine times.
The time for getting to work on that foundation is finally here, as the NFL’s free agency negotiation period begins at 11 a.m. Monday and the signing period opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Last year, the Vikings acquired Darnold and running back Aaron Jones during a memorable free agency. Their decisions on both – the Vikings did not use the franchise tag on Darnold on Tuesday – will again shape the offense. As will decisions by teams such as Kansas City, which applied a $23 million franchise tag to keep the expected top guard, Trey Smith, from hitting the open market.
Which offensive players should the Vikings spend on in free agency?
Minnesota Star Tribune reporters who cover the Vikings played GM, and each picked one player the team should sign or re-sign to fix their offensive struggles, particularly in the run game. (Read their defensive picks here.)
Will Fries, G, Colts
Ben Goessling: The Vikings seem set to make upgrades at guard a big priority, and with the Chiefs placing the franchise tag on Smith, Fries could be one of the best options on the market. He turns 27 next month, gives the Vikings the size (6-6, 305 pounds) they’d want on the line and improved each year of his rookie deal with the Colts. He was having the best season of his career before a right tibia fracture ended his season in Week 5. The injury is one of the big questions for Fries, and it will be interesting to see what effect it has on his market. But the Vikings haven’t shied away from players with previous injuries, believing their medical staff can make a difference in helping players come back strong. Fries was a tackle at Penn State, and his size and arm length help him as a pass protector at guard. He’s played on the right side in the NFL; he could join the Vikings' offensive line next to Brian O’Neill, who’s played next to seven different starting right guards in as many years with the Vikings.
Teven Jenkins, G, Bears
Andrew Krammer: Vikings fans may not love the idea of adding from Chicago’s offensive line, but its problems went far beyond Jenkins. The former 2021 second-round pick should command a hefty payday because he’s only 27 years old and moves well as a massive blocker (6-6, 321 pounds) who plays with an edge. He transitioned well from tackle in college to playing both left and right guard in Chicago, grading out better each year as a pass protector, per Pro Football Focus. The issue is health. He started a career-high 14 games last season after missing 20 games due to back, neck and calf injuries, among others, in his first three seasons. He appears likely to leave Chicago after the Bears traded mid-round draft picks to acquire two guards: the Rams' Jonah Jackson and the Chiefs' Joe Thuney. The Vikings could use Jenkins' balanced play on the interior, and he may benefit from the Vikings' heralded physical training staff and facilities. Another name to watch? Falcons center Drew Dalman, the top-of-market option should the Vikings choose to move on from Garrett Bradbury.
Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
Emily Leiker: With big changes coming potentially along the interior offensive line and in the backfield if J.J. McCarthy becomes the Vikings’ starting quarterback, it would be nice for them to have some consistency in the backfield by returning Jones. Was Jones perfect last year? No, but he did set career-bests in rushing attempts (255) and yards (1,138). Are there concerns about his age (30) and the minor health issues he faced near the end of the season? Sure. With the other offensive changes expected to happen, though, and the strong possibility the Vikings draft a running back in April, returning Jones — a tenured back with a season under his belt in the Vikings' scheme — would keep a constant in the equation. The potential hiccup is that Jones is at the top of the free agent running back market. He said he wants to stay and finish his career in Minnesota‚ but that sentiment could be tested by what offers come his way and how the Vikings’ compares.
Mekhi Becton, RG, Eagles
Mark Craig: The Vikings’ power-challenged interior line needs a 25-year-old right guard who stands 6-7, weighs 363 pounds and spent last season helping Saquon Barkley rush for 2,000 yards during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run. Like Darnold, Mekhi Becton was a bust as a former Jets first-round pick until a resurrection arrived in 2024. Becton switched from tackle to guard and became a durable force for a team-friendly, one-year $2.75 million deal. Spotrac projects his next deal to average $10.2 million over four years. There are concerns, for sure. Becton missed all but 15 games his first three years and struggled in 2023. How will he react after winning a Super Bowl and a big payday? Is he the kind to get complacent or keep striving? Important questions considering the Vikings probably would need to overpay as Becton said he prefers to re-sign with the Eagles and doesn’t seem to be a fan of new Vikings assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter.
