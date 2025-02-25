INDIANAPOLIS — The Vikings added assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter, who wasn’t necessarily beloved by all of his former players.
Carter, 42, was not loved by all of his players in his most recent stops with the Jets and Titans.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell hired Carter, coming off two years as the Jets' O-line coach following five years as the Titans' O-line coach, to replace outgoing assistant Shaun Sarrett, who accepted a promotion with the Jaguars.
Carter, 42, was called out last year by one of his former players, ex-Titans tackle Taylor Lewan. When ex-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was fired last year, Lewan wrote on social media that he “loved his coaching staff (besides Keith Carter).” Two of Carter’s former players, ex-Jets tackle Mekhi Becton and ex-Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco, commented in agreement.
O’Connell called Carter a “tough, kind of gritty guy” who will fit their secondary role in the O-line room. He also sees Carter improving a Vikings run game that ranked 23rd in yards per carry last season.
“A former No. 1 [offensive line coach] that’s been involved in some of the best rushing attacks over the last four, five, six years,” O’Connell said. “He’s at a great time in his career where he really wanted to come to Minnesota. Really think he’s going to be able to help us a lot, infuse some things into our run game.
“You’ll find some things about him in regards to being tough on his players. But I think in the No. 2 role, he’s going to be really good for us.”
Carter “speaks the same language” regarding playbook terminology, O’Connell said, having worked with a similar style of offense in Atlanta under Kyle Shanahan in 2015 and 2016.
The Vikings' 2025 coaching staff has yet to be finalized, and more additions are expected.
O’Connell said it was “bittersweet” to lose assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who was also hired to a promotion by one of O’Connell’s former Rams coworkers: new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
Udinski, 29, interviewed for four offensive coordinator openings. He also talked with the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Texans.
“Grant’s a guy that I’ve followed for the last few years, obviously being very close to Kevin [O’Connell] and that process,” Coen said. “It’s a similar process in the way we want to do things, the way we want to operate, the things we’re looking for throughout the work week, getting ahead of those things. He’s an elite communicator. Really obviously high-level intelligence, football IQ. Grant is all ball, no ego. Rides around in a Honda CRV and wants to live as close to the building as he can.”
Falcons ‘plan’ to keep Kirk Cousins
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday that “the plan at this point” is for quarterback Kirk Cousins to remain with Atlanta next season. Cousins was benched in his first season of a four-year, $180 million contract after throwing a career-high 16 interceptions in 14 starts.
Cousins, 36, has a guaranteed $27.5 million salary for next season, currently the last remaining guaranteed money on the contract. In December, ESPN reported that Atlanta is expected to cut him before another $10 million becomes guaranteed on March 17.
Fontenot was asked about Cousins remaining as a backup to 2024 first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
“It is unique,“ Fontenot said. ”There just has to be a high level of communication in anything that happens. Obviously, everyone has to be on the same page.”
But the Falcons and Cousins are not in sync over his health last year.
Cousins said this month that a Nov. 10 hit to his right shoulder and elbow affected his play. Fontenot said Tuesday that injuries were not a factor in their decision to bench him for Penix.
“We were only aware of that particular week,” Fontenot said. “We talked about it when the decision was made: it was a football decision. There wasn’t anything injury related.”
Help wanted: New strength coach
O’Connell also needs to add a new coach in the Vikings weight room.
Former strength coach Josh Hingst, who was originally hired by the Vikings in 2021 onto Mike Zimmer’s staff, took advantage of his Vikings contract expiring and accepted a new deal with the Panthers this month.
“He got a great opportunity,” O’Connell said. “I love Josh Hingst. He did so much to help the Vikings, and I wish him the best moving forward.”
