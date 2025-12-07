Souhan: Watch these four Vikings as the games become meaningless

J.J. McCarthy compared playing in an NFL game to “getting kicked in the face by a donkey.”
Which is what it feels like to watch the Vikings this year. We need Guardian Caps for our corneas.
Having a bad season is one thing. Having a bad season that sours your best players on the organization would be catastrophic.
As the Vikings begin the out-of-contention portion of the schedule on Sunday against the Commanders, here are the most important Vikings to watch.
Is this season a disappointment or an existential threat? Watch these four for the answer.
Christian Darrisaw
He’s the Vikings’ second-best player and plays left tackle, a premium position. Like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw hasn’t complained publicly, but he has seemed frustrated much of this season.
While Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has put a positive spin on Darrisaw’s recovery from knee surgery, he has regularly missed practices. When he has been listed as questionable, which he is again Sunday, he hasn’t looked happy while going through pregame workouts to determine whether he should play.
The Vikings need Darrisaw healthy and happy. That he practiced in full on Wednesday, to prepare for a game that has little consequence, is a good sign. That he did not practice on Thursday probably means little because he has skipped a lot of Thursday practices this season.