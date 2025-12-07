Vikings

Souhan: Watch these four Vikings as the games become meaningless

Is this season a disappointment or an existential threat? J.J. McCarthy and Christian Darrisaw are among the players who hold the answer.

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2025 at 11:00AM
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, center, are among the most important players to watch as the season winds down. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

J.J. McCarthy compared playing in an NFL game to “getting kicked in the face by a donkey.”

Which is what it feels like to watch the Vikings this year. We need Guardian Caps for our corneas.

Having a bad season is one thing. Having a bad season that sours your best players on the organization would be catastrophic.

As the Vikings begin the out-of-contention portion of the schedule on Sunday against the Commanders, here are the most important Vikings to watch.

Is this season a disappointment or an existential threat? Watch these four for the answer.

Christian Darrisaw

He’s the Vikings’ second-best player and plays left tackle, a premium position. Like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw hasn’t complained publicly, but he has seemed frustrated much of this season.

While Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has put a positive spin on Darrisaw’s recovery from knee surgery, he has regularly missed practices. When he has been listed as questionable, which he is again Sunday, he hasn’t looked happy while going through pregame workouts to determine whether he should play.

The Vikings need Darrisaw healthy and happy. That he practiced in full on Wednesday, to prepare for a game that has little consequence, is a good sign. That he did not practice on Thursday probably means little because he has skipped a lot of Thursday practices this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings can’t afford to have their offensive line problems exacerbated by a problematic relationship with Darrisaw.

Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner has four sacks in the last three games. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dallas Turner

If Dallas Turner becomes another first-round bust, the Vikings’ defense, built mostly with veteran free agents, will likely continue to get older, slower and more injury-prone, and their general manager may have trouble keeping his job.

If Turner continues his late-season surge, he could quickly become the team’s best and most important defender, at perhaps the second-most important position in the sport.

Related Coverage

I’d like to see him improve at fighting through blocks and stopping the run, but there is no doubt that he has improved dramatically in the last month.

Thursday, he sounded thoughtful and optimistic, citing a conversation he had with veteran linebacker Eric Wilson.

“He told me that you never know when the harvest is coming,” Turner said. “But the harvest is always coming. I felt like when he said that, I needed to hear that, that day. That’s probably something I will take with me for the rest of my career.”

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, has been diplomatic about the team's struggles this season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson did not speak with reporters after the loss in Seattle, apparently to avoid saying something he would regret.

Thursday, at his regular weekly news conference, Jefferson was diplomatic.

That’s consistent with his demeanor since he entered the NFL in 2020. He can be blunt about wanting to play with a premier passer, but he is currently unwilling to criticize McCarthy, O’Connell or the organization.

You could hear Vikings executives exhaling in relief when Jefferson chose the high road. Now they need to get him the ball.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, 22, will make his seventh NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

J.J. McCarthy

All J.J. McCarthy has to do over the next five weeks is keep Jefferson from asking for a trade, prove that the team shouldn’t bring in another quarterback this offseason to compete for the starting job, earn the trust of his teammates, and show that he’s capable of running some version of O’Connell’s offense.

That’s a lot to ask of a 22-year-old.

McCarthy has played terribly.

Just remember this: He has played in six NFL games. If not for a breakdown on kickoff coverage against the Bears, he would be 3-1 against the NFC North, with a victory at Detroit and a sweep of the Bears, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He would have won those three games in the division with clutch fourth-quarter plays.

If O’Connell is the coach we thought he was entering this season, he’ll fix McCarthy.

If O’Connell can’t, we’ll continue studying the body language of Jefferson and Darrisaw and feeling like every game is a donkey kick to the face.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Souhan: Watch these four Vikings as the games become meaningless

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Is this season a disappointment or an existential threat? J.J. McCarthy and Christian Darrisaw are among the players who hold the answer.

Vikings

Vikings-Commanders preview: J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels return for 2024 draft reunion

card image

Sports

Neal’s 3-2 Pitch: On Vikings tanking, P.J.’s recruiting class and Gophers basketball

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image