Jacksonville is bringing a 10-game losing streak to U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings are hoping to improve to .500, which would keep them in position for an NFC playoff berth heading into the final four weeks of the regular season. It's the final Sunday of three straight weeks which at home during which the Vikings were upset by Dallas and rallied in the final minute to beat Carolina.

Gameview: Follow the Vikings-Jaguar play-by-play and statistics here

Come back to startribune.com/sports for more as Sunday's kickoff approaches. Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around the NFL, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics on our Gameview from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Ch. 4 Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite

Ben Goessling's game prediction (Coming Sunday)

Andrew Krammer's scouting report

Mark Craig's power rankings

Craig's picks against the spread (Coming Friday)

Star Tribune Vikings writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer

Follow @Access Vikings and @StribSports on Twitter.

Listen to the latest Access Vikings podcast

Team statistics, depth charts, injury reports: Vikings | Jaguars

Rosters: Vikings | Jaguars (Click on player names for stats and news updates)

NFL scoreboard

Play UPickEm

Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:

Vikings working to avoid COVID quarterbacking disaster

Zimmer dismayed by coaches getting axed during pandemic

How the Vikings stopped Bridgewater

Cook wants to keep rolling

New GM for U.S. Bank Stadium