Running back Dalvin Cook insisted Wednesday he’s “ready to roll” after briefly exiting Sunday’s 28-27 win against the Panthers with an ankle injury suffered in a pileup of defenders.

Cook followed through by practicing Wednesday on a limited basis, although coach Mike Zimmer said the team wants to be “smart” about his workload moving forward. Guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) was also limited in his return to practice.

Cook’s 248 touches trail only Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (270) despite missing a game earlier this season with a groin injury.

“His health is fine,” Zimmer said. “So we'll just keep going and try to be smart about how we usehim."

The Jaguars defense offers as good a chance as any to spell Cook with Alexander Mattison, who hasn’t played much, seeing more than five snaps just twice in the past five games while Cook’s 1,385 yards from scrimmage lead the NFL.

Cook handled just five touches after returning from the third-quarter ankle injury against the Panthers. He said defenders in the pileup were “doing things” as his ankle was injured, later adding, “It's football. I talk a lot of trash. I probably deserve it.”

“You kind of freak out once things happen,” Cook added. “It was a weird play. A lot of guys were piled up on me. You've got guys at the bottom of the pile doing things and it was just weird. The way my ankle felt at the moment, it was just one of those times where you just didn't know. Just had to get back on my feet, get going. And like I say, I work hard, I put myself in the position each and every day to be put in game situations. Things happen. I'm feeling good and I'm ready to roll.”

Four Vikings did not practice Wednesday in tight end Irv Smith (back), defensive end D.J. Wonnum (back/ankle), punter Britton Colquitt (not injury related) and tackle Rashod Hill (not injury related).

Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark (ribs) was a limited participant in practice after missing Sunday’s loss to the Browns.