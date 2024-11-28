The Vikings held a light walkthrough practice Wednesday, which has become standard operating procedure under coach Kevin O’Connell as he tries to monitor the late-season mileage on players.
Vikings hope Ivan Pace Jr. can return after four-game absence; tight end Josh Oliver still sidelined
The Vikings practiced Wednesday without Ivan Pace and Josh Oliver, but left tackle Cam Robinson was able to return after leaving last week’s win in Chicago.
They did so without linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a hamstring strain suffered against the Bears. They also were without tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), safety Jay Ward (elbow) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who got a veteran rest day.
O’Connell said the Vikings are hopeful Pace will need only the required four-game absence on injured reserve before he’s eligible to return Dec. 29 against the Packers. The Vikings added depth in linebacker Jamin Davis, a 2021 first-round pick by the Commanders.
“We are going to have to try to overcome the loss of that physicality, explosiveness, tackling,” O’Connell said of Pace. “Really, really bummed out, but he will be back. … I’m hoping that timeline looks very similar to what that [minimum] four-week timeline looks like.”
Davis, drafted 19th overall out of Kentucky, mostly played as an inside linebacker for the Commanders over three seasons, when he had seven sacks, six pass deflections and an interception in 36 starts. Washington released him in October, and he spent the past month on the Packers practice squad.
“I look at it as a fresh start,” Davis said Wednesday. “Show everybody who I really am and go make some plays. … I knew an opportunity was going to eventually come, and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Davis called the past month “stressful” but said he was glad to land with defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
“That’s really exciting,” Davis said. “You never know schemewise what they might end up brewing for you. Whatever he wants me to do, I’m going to step up.”
Oliver remained sidelined after spraining his left ankle in the Nov. 17 win in Tennessee. The Vikings did have left tackle Cam Robinson, who is dealing with a lingering right foot injury that knocked him out of the Bears game in the first quarter, on a limited role in practice.
Robinson was one of six players limited, including defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (toe), edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (shoulder), edge rusher Pat Jones II (knee), and receiver Brandon Powell (ankle).
The Vikings promoted long snapper Jake McQuaide to the active roster and waived outside linebacker Gabe Murphy, an undrafted rookie who was activated from injured reserve last week. Murphy is likely following the path of tight end Nick Muse, who also was activated from injured reserve, waived and re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday.
McQuaide will replace long snapper Andrew DePaola for a fourth week Sunday, and he needed to be promoted to play again after the Vikings used all three practice squad elevations allotted. DePaola (hand) is eligible to return Dec. 8 against the Falcons.
A coach’s Thanksgiving
Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips opened his weekly news conference with a “Happy Thanksgiving” to reporters, sharing that he’ll have family in town, including his father, Wade Phillips, 77-year-old defensive guru and former head coach of the Broncos, Bills and Cowboys.
How much does Wade involve himself in Wes’ Vikings?
“He gives me all kinds of stuff,” Phillips said Tuesday. “Usually starts off with the questions: ‘Why’d you do that? Why’d you guys do that? What were you thinking there?’ For offense and defense. The defensive questions, I say I’ve got plenty to worry about over here. And he always brings it back to something positive. … But he is also a coach and wants to know what the thought process was on a lot of stuff.”
Wade Phillips, who last coached in the NFL as Rams defensive coordinator from 2017 to ’19, is head coach of the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.
“Defensive guys,” Phillips quipped. “If I didn’t love him, I’d hate him.”
Flores: Evans ‘has a place’ in NFL
After cornerback Akayleb Evans struggled through 15 starts last season, the Vikings acquired a lot of others — Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau among them — to try to improve at the position. Evans lost his starting role and was waived last week. The Vikings didn’t get a chance to re-sign Evans, a fourth-round pick, to the practice squad because he was claimed off waivers by the Panthers this week.
Flores was asked why it didn’t work out with Evans, who became the third 2022 draft pick to get shown the door this year. Before the season, the Vikings released first-round safety Lewis Cine and traded second-round cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
“It’s a tough question to answer,” Flores said. “He’s a talented player. I think he’s got a place in this league. … He’s had some ups and had some downs. We had a good talk before we released him the other day, and he’s in a good place. I think he’s certainly learned a lot about himself as a player, things he needs to improve on.”
The Vikings practiced Wednesday without the two, but left tackle Cam Robinson was able to return after leaving last week’s win in Chicago.