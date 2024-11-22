The Vikings will be without tight end Josh Oliver on Sunday against the Bears.
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears
Oliver has not practiced all week after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans. His absence could mean more playing time for T.J. Hockenson.
Oliver did not practice for the third straight day on Friday, and the Vikings ruled him out for their game in Chicago. He had a walking boot on his left ankle in the locker room in Nashville on Sunday, after leaving the Vikings’ game with the Titans because of an ankle injury. He was also listed with a wrist injury on the team’s injury reports this week. Coach Kevin O’Connell said the ankle injury is what‘s keeping Oliver out for Sunday.
“He had been playing through anything and everything,” O’Connell said. “He’s a warrior. He just needs to get back to a place where he can use that ankle and be ready to roll.”
His absence could contribute to an increase in playing time for T.J. Hockenson, who’s seen his share of offensive playing time tick up slightly in the three weeks since he returned from ACL surgery. Hockenson has played mostly in passing situations since his return but could have a larger role this week on all three downs with Oliver out.
“We had a plan to kind of get back into it easily and smoothly, so that’s been the game plan,” Hockenson said Thursday. “But obviously, JO is limited this week, so I’m getting back into other plays that I’ve done, getting back into practices. So we’ll see. But I would expect things to continuously go up.”
Oliver was the only player not on the practice field for the Vikings the last two days of the week. The Vikings listed outside linebacker Gabe Murphy and tight end Nick Muse, who are both in their 21-day window to return from injured reserve, as questionable for Sunday’s game.
For the Bears, receiver Keenan Allen and running back D’Andre Swift were listed as questionable along with rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Allen “rolled his ankle” in practice Friday, but that he was hopeful the receiver would play Sunday. Swift (groin) was a full participant in practice after being out Wednesday and limited Thursday. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and starting safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) won’t play against the Vikings.
Bears’ Brown is familiar face for O’Connell
Bears interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was with the Rams in O’Connell‘s two seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, and the Vikings reportedly interviewed him in 2022 for their coordinator position before hiring Wes Phillips. The Vikings faced Brown as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2023. He took over play-calling duties for the Bears after Eberflus fired Shane Waldron earlier this month.
It will be Brown working with Caleb Williams in his first game against the Vikings. He helped the first overall pick have one of his best games of the season against the Packers last week, with a diet of quick passes that helped D.J. Moore and rookie Rome Odunze get involved early.
”Thomas has been really smart,” O’Connell said. “He knows how to get his playmakers involved a lot of different ways. He’s built it clearly around the premise of trying to allow Caleb’s great talent to be on display, and help him get the ball out of his hands. They ran the football really well [for 179 yards] against a great defense, and it’s going to be a challenge.“
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver has not practiced all week after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans last Sunday. His absence could mean more playing time for T.J. Hockenson.