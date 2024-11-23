Sports

Vikings waive former starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in another blow to 2022 draft class

The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Akayleb Evans on Saturday in another setback for their beleaguered 2022 draft class.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 10:56PM

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Akayleb Evans on Saturday in another setback for their beleaguered 2022 draft class.

Evans started 15 games last season, but he had been relegated to a special teams role this year after the Vikings added veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin.

Evans was a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, one of three defensive backs among Minnesota's first five selections in 2022. Lewis Cine (first round) was waived and Andrew Booth (second round) was traded earlier this year. One of their second-round picks, guard Ed Ingram, lost his starting spot last week.

Evans was let go to clear a roster spot for tight end Nick Muse, who was activated from injured reserve to play on Sunday at Chicago. The Vikings ruled tight end Josh Oliver out of the game with a sprained ankle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Blues to end three-game skid

Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Sports

Marchenko ties it late, Monahan gets only goal in shootout as Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 5-4

Sports

Golden Knights ride 5-goal period to 6-2 win over the Canadiens