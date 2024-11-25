CHICAGO – The Vikings escaped Soldier Field with a 30-27 win on Sunday, but they lost three players to injuries during the game.
Vikings lose linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and tackle Cam Robinson because of injuries in Chicago
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and left tackle Cam Robinson were both injured and exited during the first quarter. Pace suffered a hamstring strain on the fourth defensive snap. Robinson left because of a foot injury, but it’s unclear whether it’s the same foot he hurt Nov. 10 in Jacksonville.
Safety Jay Ward, a special teamer, was sidelined because of an elbow injury in the second half.
Pace and Ward will undergo further testing on Monday at team headquarters, coach Kevin O’Connell said. Robinson declined comment in the visitor’s locker room.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and safety Josh Metellus helped replace Pace for the rest of the game. Linebacker Blake Cashman’s flexibility helped the Vikings defense navigate the injury.
“I was just communicating with [Grugier-Hill and Metellus] like, ‘Hey, let me know where you’re comfortable at and we’ll switch spots depending on the call on the field,’” Cashman said. “We really feel for [Pace]. Hate to see one of your guys get injured. We gotta lean on him, be there for him, and we’re going to need him to get right because we have playoff football ahead.”
Robinson, who the Vikings acquired via trade, was already an injury replacement after left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending injury Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. The Vikings have trusted David Quessenberry, the 34-year-old journeyman, in short stints at left tackle.
“It’s a weird role, because best-case scenario is I don’t play,” Quessenberry said. “You want to see your boys be healthy, but when the time comes, I take a lot of pride in being ready.”
The Vikings were already playing without tight end Josh Oliver (ankle). Edge rusher Patrick Jones II also spent time in the medical tent on the Vikings sideline, but he returned to the game.
A ‘sigh of relief’ for Aaron Jones
Running back Aaron Jones said he was thrilled to end his seven-game drought without a 100-yard game and his four-game drought without a touchdown while taking 22 carries for 106 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Bears.
Jones’ rushing score is only his third in 11 games this season. His 100-yard rushing performance marks only the fifth such day by a runner in 46 games under O’Connell.
“It felt so good, to be honest. A sigh of relief,” Jones said. “Tried to spike the ball, get some of that anger out, but it wasn’t a great spike. My first time ever spiking the ball.”
Once again, Jones connected with backup quarterback Nick Mullens. When quarterback Sam Darnold needed a couple plays to rest his injured foot, Mullens entered and converted a long third down with a 14-yard pass to Jones. Mullens’ only other completion this season was also to Jones, a 24-yard completion in the Week 5 win over the Jets when Darnold took a hard hit by a Jets linebacker.
“I messed with him after,” Jones said about Mullens. “Like, ‘You’re 2-for-2 coming into the game throwing to me. You got a thing for me?’”
Ham’s tough weekend
Fullback C.J. Ham played after being by his grandfather’s side in Chicago before he passed away, according to O’Connell. Ham’s grandfather lived in Chicago.
“He by the grace of God got to spend a bunch of time with him last night in his final moments,” O’Connell said, “and then C.J. shows up today and plays a lot of snaps. … He’s one of our captains and he knows that he’s got a locker room full of brothers that will have his back right now.”
Gold standard in attendance
Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles was in attendance and part of Soldier Field’s halftime celebration of Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Biles is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
