Last place and out of contention, the San Jose Earthquakes were the ones who celebrated a 2-0 home victory over a Minnesota United team denied clinching a playoff spot.

Now winless in their last six games (0-5-1), the Loons remained in seventh place in the Western Conference — right at the playoff line — after Real Salt Lake played to a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy. The Loons have one game left.

They did so with star Emanuel Reynoso back in the starting 11 after being suspended the team's last time out and with veteran Robin Lod out because of a calf injury.

Quakes star Shea Salinas bade the crowd farewell in his last home game of a 15-year MLS career, 13 of them in San Jose by scoring the game's first goal, in the 52nd minute.

Benji Kikanovic added the second with a counterattacking goal in the 71st minute.

Salinas scored the eventual winner with a free kick deflected by the Loons' protective wall just outside the penalty area and then applauded fans when he was subbed out 12 minutes later.

Until Saturday, the Loons were unbeaten in their last seven games against San Jose, dating to May 2018 loss. The Loons arrived at PayPal Stadium knowing a victory over the last-place Earthquakes and a draw or loss later by Real Salt Lake at L.A. Galaxy would clinch a playoff spot for a fourth consecutive seasons. Anything short of that would complicate things and bring results by the Galaxy, Portland, Vancouver and Seattle into play.

